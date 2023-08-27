इंडियन आवाज़     27 Aug 2023 01:54:15      انڈین آواز

Deendayal Port, DP World sign agreement for construction of mega-container terminal

Deendayal Port Authority and DP World have signed a concession agreement in the presence of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in New Delhi.

The project involves the construction of a mega-container terminal at Tuna-Tekra near the existing Deendayal Port, at a cost of over 4,243 crores rupees through a Public Private Partnership.  Once completed the terminal will have an annual capacity of 2.19 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) and will include a 1,100 metre berth capable of handling next-generation vessels carrying more than 18,000 TEUs.

This concession agreement is a part of Mr Sonowal’s target of identifying investment opportunities of more than 10 lakh crore rupees in Indian Maritime Sector ahead of the Global Maritime Summit 2023.

