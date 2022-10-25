India is in regular touch with Kenyan govt to locate two missing Indian nationals

WEB DESK

India is in regular touch with the Kenyan government, to locate the two missing Indian nationals Mohammad Zaid Sami Kidwai and Zulfiqar Ahmed Khan. In response to media queries on the two Indian nationals missing in Kenya, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said Indian High Commissioner in Nairobi, Namgya Khampa, called on Kenyan President William Samoei Ruto yesterday to convey concern and request the expediting of investigations into the matter.

He said the High Commission is in touch with the family members of the two Indians and is assisting them. The High Commissioner of Kenya in New Delhi was also called into the External Affairs Ministry on Sunday to convey concerns in the matter. The case is under active investigation by the Internal Affairs Unit of Kenyan Police. Several people have been taken into custody in this connection including officials of the recently abolished Special Service Unit of the Kenyan Police.

The spokesperson said the specific circumstances surrounding the abduction and subsequent lack of information is very disturbing. He said India expects that the case will be investigated thoroughly. He added that the External Affairs Ministry will continue to monitor all developments related to this case.