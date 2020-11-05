India has shown remarkable resilience in COVID19 pandemic: PM Modi

AMN / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that India has shown remarkable resilience in the COVID19 pandemic, be it fighting the virus or ensuring economic stability.

Chairing the Virtual Global Investor Roundtable today, Mr Modi said, this resilience is driven by the strength of the systems, support of the people and stability of the policies. He said, through this year, as India bravely fought the global pandemic, the world saw India’s national character.

Mr Modi said, the world also saw India’s true strengths. He said, it successfully brought out traits that Indians are known for, a sense of responsibility, a spirit of compassion, national unity and the spark of innovation.

The Prime Minister said, India’s quest to become AatmaNirbhar is not just a vision but a well-planned economic strategy. He said, it is a strategy that aims to use the capabilities of our businesses and skills of our workers to make India into a global manufacturing powerhouse.