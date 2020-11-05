2nd batch of three Rafale aircraft lands at Jamnagar Air Base in Gujarat
India condemns Pakistan for transferring management of Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib
US: Joe Biden is inching towards victory
China parries question regarding its stand on ‘Gilgit-Baltistan’
Army Chief General Manoj Naravane starts his 3-day Nepal tour by visiting religious places
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     05 Nov 2020 09:35:44      انڈین آواز

India has shown remarkable resilience in COVID19 pandemic: PM Modi

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that India has shown remarkable resilience in the COVID19 pandemic, be it fighting the virus or ensuring economic stability.

Chairing the Virtual Global Investor Roundtable today, Mr Modi said, this resilience is driven by the strength of the systems, support of the people and stability of the policies. He said, through this year, as India bravely fought the global pandemic, the world saw India’s national character.

Mr Modi said, the world also saw India’s true strengths. He said, it successfully brought out traits that Indians are known for, a sense of responsibility, a spirit of compassion, national unity and the spark of innovation.

The Prime Minister said, India’s quest to become AatmaNirbhar is not just a vision but a well-planned economic strategy. He said, it is a strategy that aims to use the capabilities of our businesses and skills of our workers to make India into a global manufacturing powerhouse.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Motorsport: National car racing to resume in bio bubble

AMN / HSB /Chennai After a nine-month break, the MRF MMSC fmsci Indian National Car Racing Championship 202 ...

Golf: Akshay Sharma fires 66 in round two to stay in lead

HSB / Panchkula Akshay Sharma fired a six-under-66, a second straight bogey-free round, in Chandigarh . to ...

خبرنامہ

آسٹریا میں ’دہشت گردانہ‘ حملہ، کم از کم پانچ افراد ہلاک، 15 زخمی

یورپی ملک آسٹریا کے دارالحکومت ویانا میں ہونے والے ’دہشت گر ...

امریکی صدارتی انتخابات میں ووٹنگ، نتائج چند روز تک

امریکی صدارتی انتخابات کے سلسلے میں ووٹنگ کا باقاعدہ آغاز ہو ...

برطانیہ میں پھر سے ایک مہینے کا لاک ڈاؤن نافذ

برطانیہ کے وزیراعظم بورس جانسن نے ملک میں پھر سے ایک مہینے کا ...

TECH AWAAZ

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

Covid 19 induces scientists to work for Fastest Innovations for Survival

From Touchless Soap & Water Dispenser, Mechanical Ventilator to Pioneering E-classroom Software or Low-cos ...

MARQUEE

PM Modi lauds 4-year-old Mizoram girl for rendition of ‘Vande Mataram’

PM Modi lauds 4-year-old Mizoram girl for rendition of ‘Vande Mataram’

WEB DESK A four-year-old girl from Mizoram has charmed internet users including, Prime Minister Narendra Mo ...

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

WEB DESK On the International Day for Girls today, an 18-year-old woman from NEW DELHI became the British ...

MEDIA

Editors Guild of India expresses shock & distress over Arnab Goswami’s arrest

AMN The Editors Guild of India has expressed shock and distress over the arrest of Editor-in-Chief of Repub ...

I&B Ministry asks TV channels not to malign or slander individuals, groups

The police named Republic TV, Fakt Marathi and Box Cinema in the matter. Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh h ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!