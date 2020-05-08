Latest News

India gifts 12.5 tonne consignment of medical supply to Sri Lanka

India on Friday sent a 12.5 tonne gift consignment of essential medicines and medical items to Sri Lanka as a special friendly gesture during the ongoing auspicious Vesak week. It reached Colombo by a special flight of Indian air force carrying best wishes from the government and the people of India.

The gift consignment is the fourth in recent weeks and three consignments of essential life-saving medicines and medical gloves were handed over to Sri Lanka last month.

The supply underscores the vision of PM Narendra Modi, enunciated in his video conference with SAARC leaders, to jointly fight COVID-19 pandemic.

High Commissioner-designate of India to Sri Lanka Gopal Baglay also reached Colombo by the same flight to join his duties. In his first message, the High Commissioner-designate conveyed the greetings to the people of Sri Lanka on the occasion of Vesak. He also stated that the mission entrusted to him highlights the very high significance of steadfast friendship, solidarity and cooperation between India and Sri Lanka.

Baglay said that India’s continued commitment to share its resources with friends and partner nations even at a time of scarcity of medical products and supply chain disruptions, is in line with the dictum of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’.

