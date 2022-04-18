India, Finland to establish Indo-Finnish Virtual Network Centre on Quantum Computing

Staff Reporter

India and Finland today announced the decision to establish an Indo-Finnish Virtual Network Centre on Quantum Computing. The announcement came during meeting between Science and Technology Minister Dr Jitendra Singh and visiting Finland Minister of Economic Affairs Mika Lintila, who is currently in India. An MoU for this was also signed today.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, bilateral collaboration between the two countries is an attempt to stimulate innovative research and development projects that address a specific need or challenge, demonstrate high industrial relevance and commercial potential and aim to deliver benefits to both the nations. Dr Jitendra Singh said that the Indian side has identified three premier institutes IIT, Madras, IISER, Pune and C-DAC, Pune for Virtual Network Centre on Quantum Computing.

He said, the move comes in the wake of the decision taken in the last Joint Committee meeting held in November 2020 to initiate cooperation in new emerging areas like 5G; Quantum Computing and Sustainability by involving, Academia, Industries and Start-ups of the two countries. Referring to the Virtual Summit last March between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of Finland Ms. Sanna Marin, Dr Jitendra Singh pointed out that Finland’s leading role in clean and green technologies can help India’s drive towards sustainable development.

He also shared that both India and Finland are consultative members of the Antarctic Treaty and have active stations in Antarctica. Finland would be hosting Antarctic Treaty Consultative Meeting in 2023 and India in 2024. The visiting Finnish Minister Lintila assured that Finnish companies will partner with India for Carbon-neutral technologies and enhance cooperation for Sustainability in Climate Change.

The Finnish Minister also invited India to explore the possibility of deeper cooperation in Finland’s Biobank project to mediate high quality human samples to medical research to promote development of new products and services that promote public health.