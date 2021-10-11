India extends $200 mn Line of Credit to support development projects in Kyrgyzstan

AMN / WEB DESK

India on Monday agreed to a $200 million Line of Credit support for development projects in Kyrgyzstan, as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held “cordial and constructive” talks with his Kyrgyz counterpart Ruslan Kazakbaev on a wide range of bilateral and global issues, including Afghanistan.

Jaishankar arrived here on Sunday as part of his four-day visit to Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Armenia with an aim to further expand bilateral ties with the three Central Asian countries.

“Cordial and constructive talks with FM Ruslan Kazakbaev of Kyrgyz Republic. Agreed on $200 million LoC to support development projects. Also concluded an understanding on executing high impact community projects,” Jaishankar tweeted.

Both the leaders discussed need for early travel of Indian students and more liberal visa regime. He said that they reviewed defence and security cooperation positively. India and Kyrgyz Republic have a shared approach to developments in Afghanistan.

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar today said development cooperation is gradually emerging as an important pillar of cooperation between India and Kyrgyzstan. In a statement at the conclusion of his official visit to Kyrgyz Republic. The Minister said India’s telemedicine centers have helped Kyrgyz people in rural areas get connected to medical facilities in cities. The provision of Bhabhatron in Bishkek has been useful in diagnosis of cancers not only for residents of Bishkek but across the country. Dr Jaishankar said India is committed to providing another Bhabhatron for the hospital in Osh.

The Minister said he had a detailed and productive meeting this morning with Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Ruslan Kazakbaev on various facets of bilateral cooperation. He said one area that needs a concerted push from both sides is bilateral trade and investments.

They agreed to encourage countries’ Chambers and business to work closely while the governments will continue to play a facilitative role. The signing of the new Bilateral Investment Treaty in 2019 and the mutual agreement on date of entry into force of the Amended Protocol of the India-Kyrgyz Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement are important steps in that regard.

Connectivity, which is a major impediment to bilateral trade, also figured prominently in the discussions. Dr Jaishankar expressed the belief that respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity is a prerequisite for any connectivity initiative.

During the visit, the External Affairs Minister gifted Indian epics and classics to the Manas-Mahatma Gandhi library in Bishkek. He also released a dictionary of common words in Hindi and Kyrgyz languages along with Mr Kazakbaev.

External Affairs Minister reached Kyrgyzstan as part of his four-day visit to Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakhstan and Armenia yesterday. In a tweet, Dr Jaishankar said, he is delighted to arrive in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan at the invitation of Foreign Affairs Minister of Kyrgyzstan Ruslan Kazakbaev. Dr Jaishankar will also be calling on the President of Kyrgyz Republic.

Some agreements or MoUs are also expected to be signed during the visit. He will attend the 6th Ministerial Meeting of the Conference of Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia, (CICA) in Nur-Sultan.

Kazakhstan is the current Chair and initiator of the CICA Forum. Dr Jaishankar is also expected to hold bilateral talks with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan and call on the Kazakh leadership.

External Affairs Minister will be visiting Armenia on Tuesday and Wednesday. This will be the first ever-visit of an External Affairs Minister of India to independent Armenia. He will have meetings with his Armenian counterpart as well as call on the Prime Minister and President of the National Assembly of Armenia.