India exports Jackfruits to England

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI

A shipment of 1.2 metric tonne (MT) of fresh jackfruits have been exported to London on Saturday. Jackfruits were sourced from the Tripura based Krishi Sanyoga Agro Producer Company Ltd. The consignment was packed at APEDA assisted pack-house facility of Salt Range Supply Chain Solution Ltd and exported by Kiega EXIM Pvt Ltd.

This was the first APEDA assisted pack house for exports to European Union, which was approved in May 2021. APEDA regularly carries out promotional activities to bring the North- Eastern states on the export map of India.

The virtual event to send the jackfruit shipment to London was attended by officials including Dr M Angamuthu, Chairman, APEDA and CK Jamatia, Secretary, Agriculture, Government of Tripura and other senior officials.

Recently, the first consignment of ‘red rice’ was sent to the USA from Assam. Iron rich ‘red rice’ is grown in Brahmaputra valley of Assam, without the use of any chemical fertilizer. The rice variety is referred as ‘Bao-dhaan’, which is an integral part of the Assamese food.

APEDA undertakes market promotion activities for evolving structured marketing strategies for export of food products, market intelligence for taking informed decisions, international exposure, skill development, capacity building and high-quality packaging.

Promoting products of north-eastern region is APEDA’s thrust areas of work. APEDA would continue to focus on north eastern region both in terms of capacity building, quality up gradation, infrastructure development. Linking buyers to farmer’s, strengthening entire supply chain of agricultural produce from the north-eastern region would bring in dividend.