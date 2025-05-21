India expels another Pak official, asks to leave the country within 24 hrs

India has declared a Pakistani official, working at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, persona non grata for indulging in activities not in keeping with his official status in India. The official has been asked to leave India within 24 hours. External Affairs Ministry said in a statement that Charge d’Affaires of the Pakistan High Commission was issued a demarche to this effect today. He was asked to strictly ensure that none of the Pakistani diplomats or officials in India misuse their privileges and status in any manner.

