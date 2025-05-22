Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Israeli Army Kills Hezbollah Commander In Lebanon

May 22, 2025

The Israeli military has said that it killed a commander from Hezbollah’s elite Radwan force in a drone strike in the Yater area of southern Lebanon. However, the military did not disclose the commander’s name. Meanwhile, Lebanon’s official National News Agency (NNA) reported that the victim was a civilian who was operating an excavator to clear rubble from his home at the time of the attack.

Earlier, the Israeli military claimed responsibility for killing Hussein Nazih Barji, a Hezbollah operative allegedly involved in the group’s weapons development program, in a separate drone strike in the Tyre area of southern Lebanon. The NNA confirmed the strike but did not identify the victim as a Hezbollah member.

