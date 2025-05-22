Israeli Army Kills Hezbollah Commander In Lebanon

The Israeli military has said that it killed a commander from Hezbollah’s elite Radwan force in a drone strike in the Yater area of southern Lebanon. However, the military did not disclose the commander’s name. Meanwhile, Lebanon’s official National News Agency (NNA) reported that the victim was a civilian who was operating an excavator to clear rubble from his home at the time of the attack.

Earlier, the Israeli military claimed responsibility for killing Hussein Nazih Barji, a Hezbollah operative allegedly involved in the group’s weapons development program, in a separate drone strike in the Tyre area of southern Lebanon. The NNA confirmed the strike but did not identify the victim as a Hezbollah member.