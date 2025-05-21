Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

US: Trump unveils 175-billion dollar Golden Dome missile defence shield

May 21, 2025

US President Donald Trump has announced 175 billion Golden Dome missile defence shield for the United States. He has also named US Space Force General Michael Guetlein to head the ambitious program aimed at blocking threats from China and Russia. Addressing a press conference at the White House last night, Trump said, the Golden Dome will protect the US from long-range missiles, including those launched from space or other continents, and will integrate with current defense systems. The initiative is inspired by Israel’s Iron Dome but will be much larger.

Golden Dome aims to create a network of satellites to detect, track and potentially intercept incoming missiles. The shield could deploy hundreds of satellites for missile detection and tracking. US President said the project would be completed by the end of his term in January 2029, but industry experts are less certain of that time frame and the cost.
Trump also mentioned that Canada has shown interest in joining the project.

Potential contractors include Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, and L3Harris Technologies. There are concerns from Democrats about a possible conflict of interest if SpaceX, led by Elon Musk, becomes involved, given Musk’s advisory ties to Trump.

