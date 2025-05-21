Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

UK suspends trade talks with Israel, imposes sanctions on West Bank settlers over Gaza crisis

May 21, 2025
The UK has suspended trade talks with Israel, summoned the Israeli ambassador, and imposed new sanctions on West Bank settlers over the worsening situation in Gaza.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy called Israel’s military actions in Gaza “morally unjustifiable” and said the country’s blockade of aid had created a major humanitarian crisis.
The UK has sanctioned three individuals and four companies linked to settler violence, freezing their assets and banning travel.

Lammy also condemned comments from an Israeli minister about “cleansing Gaza” and moving Palestinians to other countries, calling the remarks dangerous and extreme.
Israel dismissed the UK’s criticism, saying it would not change its security policies due to outside pressure.

Meanwhile, EU Foreign Ministers, meeting in Brussels, agreed to review their trade agreement with Israel. The European Union is Israel’s largest trading partner, responsible for 32 per cent of its goods trade.

