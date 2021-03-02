India emerging as a leading Blue Economy of the world: PM

Maritime India Summit-2021

Ministry of Port Shipping and Waterways has created a list of 400 investable projects with an investment potential of Rs 2.25 lakh crores : PM

Andalib Akhter / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that India was very serious about growing in the maritime sector and emerging as a leading Blue Economy of the world. He invited the world to come to India and be a part of India’s growth trajectory.

Mr Modi was speaking after inaugurating Maritime India Summit-2021 through video conferencing. The three-day Maritime India Summit-2021 is being organized by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways on a virtual platform www.maritimeindiasummit.in.

Mr Modi said, through the focus areas of upgradation of infrastructure, boosting reform journey, India aims to strengthen the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. The Prime Minister informed that capacity of major ports have increased from 870 million tonnes in 2014 to 1,550 million tonnes now. Mr Modi said, Indian ports now have measures such as, Direct Port Delivery, Direct Port Entry and an upgraded Port Community System for easy data flow. He said, Indian ports have reduced waiting time for in-bound and out-bound cargo. The Prime Minister informed that mega ports with world class infrastructure are being developed in Vadhavan, Paradip and Deendayal Port in Kandla.

The Prime Minister asserted that his Government is investing in waterways in a way that was never seen before. He said, domestic waterways are found to be cost-effective and environment-friendly ways of transporting freight. Mr Modi said, government aims to operationalise 23 waterways by 2030. He also pointed out that India has as many as 189 lighthouses across its vast coastline and the government has drawn up a programme for developing tourism in the land adjacent to 78 lighthouses. He announced that steps are also being taken to introduce urban water transport systems in key states and cities such as Kochi, Mumbai, Gujarat and Goa.

Mr Modi expressed the desire to share the best practices with the world and also the openness to learning from global best practices. He said, continuing with India’s focus on trade and economic linkages with the BIMSTEC and IOR nations, India plans to enhance investment in infrastructure and facilitate mutual agreements by 2026.



Prime Minister mentioned that the Ministry of Port, Shipping and Waterways has created a list of 400 investable projects which have an investment potential of USD 31 billion. He said, Government is also focusing on the domestic ship building and ship repair market. To encourage domestic shipbuilding approval has been given to the Shipbuilding Financial Assistance Policy for Indian Shipyards.

Mr Modi said, the government has initiated holistic development of island infrastructure and ecosystem. Government is keen to promote the use of renewable energy in the maritime sector and is in the process of installing solar and wind-based power systems at all the major ports across the country.

Eminent speakers from several countries are attending the summit and exploring the potential business opportunities and investments in Indian Maritime domain. Denmark is the partner country for the summit this year. Danish Minister of Transport Benny Englebrecht was present in the inaugural ceremony.