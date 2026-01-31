India Dismisses Reports Linking Prime Minister Modi to Epstein Files as Baseless

Last Updated on January 31, 2026 11:15 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

India’s Ministry of External Affairs on Saturday strongly rejected media reports referring to an email allegedly from the so-called “Epstein files” that makes a reference to the Prime Minister and his visit to Israel, calling the claims baseless and misleading.

In an official statement, the spokesperson clarified that the only factual element mentioned in the email is the Prime Minister’s official visit to Israel in July 2017. “Beyond the fact of the Prime Minister’s official visit to Israel in July 2017, the rest of the allusions in the email are little more than trashy ruminations by a convicted criminal,” the statement said.

The spokesperson emphasised that such references have no credibility and should not be accorded any significance. “These claims deserve to be dismissed with the utmost contempt,” the statement added, underlining that attempts to draw inferences or sensationalise unverified material are irresponsible.

The clarification comes amid renewed global attention to documents and emails linked to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, who was convicted of sex crimes and whose alleged associations with prominent individuals have been the subject of speculation and media scrutiny. Indian authorities have reiterated that there is no substance to the claims circulating in this context.

Officials also cautioned against spreading misinformation based on unverified or dubious sources, stressing that the Prime Minister’s foreign visits and engagements are conducted transparently and strictly within official diplomatic frameworks.

The government’s response aims to put to rest any speculation arising from the reports and reaffirm that the references being circulated have no factual or evidentiary basis beyond the publicly known details of an official state visit.