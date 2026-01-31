Bangladesh parties intensify campaigns as major manifestos still awaited

Last Updated on January 31, 2026 11:26 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

With just two weeks left for Bangladesh’s 13th National Parliamentary Election, political parties have stepped up door-to-door canvassing and large-scale rallies, even as several major players are yet to release their election manifestos.

Candidates and senior leaders are holding five to seven rallies daily, with campaigns largely proceeding in a festive atmosphere marked by processions, slogans, posters, banners, billboards, and loudspeakers. Apart from a few isolated incidents of violence, campaigning has remained peaceful.

Traditionally, parties release manifestos well before the final campaign phase. This year, however, many speeches are being delivered without manifesto-based promises, leaving voters uncertain about policy priorities.

The BNP has not yet unveiled its manifesto, despite Chairman Tarique Rahman addressing rallies nationwide. BNP Media Cell member Shairul Kabir Khan told Dhaka Tribune that preparations are ongoing and the manifesto is expected to be released on February 8–9. He said it will build on Begum Khaleda Zia’s 2016 Vision 2030 framework, Tarique Rahman’s 31-point programme, and elements of the 2018 19-point manifesto, aiming to chart a path for a “new Bangladesh.”

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami has also not formally released its manifesto. However, party Ameer Dr Shafiqur Rahman presented future development plans at a policy summit on January 20 at Hotel InterContinental. Assistant Secretary General Maulana Abdul Halim said public feedback was collected online and the manifesto would be announced at a press conference “in the coming days.”

The National Citizen Party (NCP) unveiled its 36-point manifesto on Thursday. Titled Manifesto for the Dignity of Youth, it was presented by party convener Nahid Islam at a press conference at Lake Shore Grand Hotel. The document focuses on building a new Bangladesh, implementing the July Charter, and prioritising education, health, and agriculture, while emphasising tolerance, religious freedom, and a women-friendly society.

The Democratic United Front, a leftist alliance, announced its 18-point manifesto on January 23 at the Dhaka Reporters Unity. Alliance coordinator Bazlur Rashid Firoz said it stresses media freedom, culture, democratic values, youth development, and education reform, while opposing the July Charter’s referendum process as undemocratic. CPB General Secretary Abdullah Al Kafi Ratan said it envisions a corruption-free, black-money-free, and communalism-free Bangladesh.

The National Solidarity Movement has finalised its manifesto and is expected to announce it shortly, said media coordinator Tahsin Mahmud. Civic Alliance co-convener Sakib Anwar confirmed their manifesto will be released on Sunday.



https://theindianawaaz.com/survey-tarique-rahman-leads-bangladesh-pm-race-as-voter-confidence-rises/

Among religious-based parties, Islamic Movement Bangladesh has finalised its manifesto, pending approval at a central leadership meeting on Friday, according to publicity secretary Sheikh Fazle Karim Maruf, with publication expected on Wednesday. Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis will formally announce its manifesto on Sunday, said publicity secretary Maulana Hasan Junaid.