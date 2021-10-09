India, Denmark ink four agreements and decided to expand cooperation

PM Modi holds talks with his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen

Staff Reporter

India and Denmark on Saturday inked four agreements and decided to expand cooperation. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen held bilateral talks in New Delhi.

In his statement after the talks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, India and Denmark have continued its cooperation even during the pandemic. He said, in our virtual summit an year ago, both the countries had taken the historic decision of green strategic partnership. Mr Modi said, it shows that both India and Denmark is dedicated towards the environment. He said, both the countries will work on several technologies in the sectors of food safety, cold chain, food processing, fertilizers, fisheries, aqua culture and others. Mr Modi said, both the countries have started a new partnership in the health sector. He said, we have also decided to cooperate on agro-tech to increase agriculture productivity and improve farmers’ income. The Prime Minister said, India and Denmark will also coordinate in Smart Water Resource Management and Efficient Supply Chains sectors. He said, it is a matter of happiness that Denmark has become a member of International Solar Alliance. Mr Modi said, it is a new dimension of India-Denmark partnership.

The visiting Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said, India and Denmark are two democratic nations and both believe in an international system based on rules. She said, the cooperation between India and Denmark is a great example of how green growth and green transition can go hand in hand. Ms Frederiksen said, both the countries have agreed to work together in the field of Health and Agriculture. She said, Mr Modi is an inspiration for the rest of the world as he has set some very ambitious targets when it comes to clean water for over one million households and for renewable energy. Ms Frederiksen said, she is looking forward to continue the mutual cooperation.

Ms. Frederiksen arrived in New Delhi late last night on a three-day visit to India. Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi received her at the airport. Prime Minister of Denmark is scheduled to call on President Ram Nath Kovind in the evening at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Ms Frederiksen was accorded ceremonial reception this morning at the forecourts of Rashtrapati Bhavan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi received and welcomed his counterpart there. She was given a Guard of Honouron this occasion.

Speaking to media, Ms Frederiksen said, Denmark considers India as a close partner and she sees the visit as a milestone for Denmark-India bilateral relations. Later, she went to Rajghat and paid floral tributes to Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi. External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar called on Ms Frederiksen.