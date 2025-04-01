India Defence Exports register growth of 12.04 % in FY 2024-25

AMN

Defence exports have surged to a record high of over 23,600 crore rupees in the Financial Year (FY) 2024-25, registering a growth of 12.04 percent. The Ministry, in a statement today, said that Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) have shown a significant increase of 42.85 percent, with 8,389 crore rupees in exports.

In a social media post, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the country is marching towards achieving the target of increasing defence exports to 50,000 crore rupees by 2029.