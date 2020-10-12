India COVID-19 recovery rate improves to 86.36 %

WEB DESK

The Government today said that the country’s recovery rate among the COVID-19 patients has reached to 86.36 per cent. During the last 24 hours, more than 71 thousand COVID patients have been recovered.

Health Ministry said, the total number of recoveries has reached over 61 lakh 49 thousand. Presently, the total number of active cases in the country is eight lakh 61 thousand.

In the last 24 hours, 66 thousand 732 new cases have been reported taking the total number of positive cases in the country so far to over 71 lakh. Currently, India’s Case Fatality Rate is at 1.53 per cent, which is one of the lowest globally.

816 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to one lakh nine thousand 150.

According to ICMR, during the last 24 hours, more than nine lakh 94 thousand tests have been conducted. The total sample tested so far has reached to over eight crore 78 lakh.