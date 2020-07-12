FreeCurrencyRates.com

12 Jul 2020

India: COVID-19 recovery rate improves to 62.92%

WEB DESK

The Government today said, in the last 24 hours alone, 19 thousand 235 people have recovered from Covid-19 and the recovery rate has improved to 62.92 per cent. So far, a total of five lakh 34 thousand 621 people have recovered in the country which is much higher than the total number of active corona cases of two lakh 92 thousand 258.

In terms of recovery rate, the top five States and Union Territories are – Ladakh, Uttrakhand, Delhi, Chhattisgarh and Himachal Pradesh where the recovery rate is above 76 per cent. There are 18 States and Union Territories which have recovery rates above the national average. In terms of number of people recovered from Covid-19, Maharashtra stands at top followed by Delhi and Tamil Nadu.

The Health and Family Welfare Ministry said, a total of 28 thousand 637 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in the country within 24 hours taking the total number of cases to eight lakh 49 thousand 553. This is the highest spike in fresh cases recorded in one day since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country. In a single day, 551 deaths have been reported taking the nationwide toll to 22 thousand 674. The case fatality rate is 2.66 per cent in the country.

In a massive effort to track the infection, a total of two lakh 80 thousand 151 tests of corona virus samples were conducted in the country within 24 hours, Indian Council of Medical Research ICMR reported. So far, one crore 15 lakh 87 thousand 153 tests have been conducted. ICMR is continuously scaling up its testing facilities for Covid-19 by giving approval to government and private laboratories. As of now, a total of one thousand 194 laboratories across India have been given approval to conduct Covid-19 tests, that include 850 government laboratories and 344 private laboratory chains.

