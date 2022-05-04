India committed to meet needs of poor and vulnerable: PM Modi

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said India remains committed to meeting the needs of the poorest and the most vulnerable, by building the next generation infrastructure to realize their aspirations.

In a video message at the 4th edition of the International Conference on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, Mr Modi said, people must be at the heart of any infrastructure growth story.

He said that infrastructure is about people and providing them high quality, dependable, and sustainable services in an equitable manner.

Prime Minister said, India is scaling up the provision of fundamental services in the areas of education, health, drinking water, electricity, transport, and also tackling climate change in a very direct way. Mr Modi said, at COP-26 in Glasgow India has committed to attaining Net-Zero by 2070, in parallel with the developmental efforts.

The Prime Minister also talked about the importance of infrastructure in unleashing human potential and said that damage to infrastructure leads to lasting damage for generations. He said, solemn promise of the Sustainable Development Goals is to leave no one behind.

Mr Modi said that in the short time of two and half years, Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, CDRI has taken important initiatives and made valuable contributions. He added that initiative on ‘Infrastructure for Resilient Island States’ that was launched at COP 26 last year is a clear expression of India’s commitment to work with Small Island countries.

The International Conference on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (ICDRI) is an annual international conference and platform to continue building an engaged global community for disaster and climate-resilient infrastructure. The conference brings together stakeholders from partner countries representing national disaster risk management agencies, key infrastructure sectors, multilateral development banks, UN agencies, academia, and research institutions, the private sector, and policy think tanks.