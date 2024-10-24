India-China: Mutual trust, respect, sensitivity should be basis for our ties, Modi tells Xi Jinping

AMN / WEB DESK

Underlining that the relationship between India and China is very important not only for the people of the two nations but also for global peace, stability and progress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday told Chinese President Xi Jinping that mutual trust, mutual respect and mutual sensitivity should be the basis for ties between the two neighbours.

Prime Minister Modi underscored the importance of properly handling differences and disputes between India and China and not allowing them to disturb peace and tranquility. Mr. Modi held a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan.

During the meeting, the two leaders agreed that the Special Representatives on the India-China boundary question will meet at an early date to oversee the management of peace and tranquillity in border areas and to explore a fair and mutually acceptable solution to the boundary question. They affirmed that stable, predictable, and amicable bilateral relations between India and China will have a positive impact on regional and global peace and prosperity. It will also contribute to a multi-polar Asia and a multi-polar world.

The two leaders also underlined the need to progress bilateral relations from a strategic and long-term perspective, enhance strategic communication, and explore cooperation to address developmental challenges. Welcoming the recent agreement for complete disengagement and resolution of issues that arose in 2020 on border issues, Prime Minister Modi said maintaining peace and tranquillity over the border should remain a priority, and mutual trust, respect, and sensitivity should remain the basis of the India-China relationship. He expressed confidence that the two nations will hold talks with an open heart.

Briefing the media about the meeting in Kazan, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said this meeting happened close on the heels of the disengagement and patrolling agreement and the resolution of issues that had arisen in the India-China border areas in 2020. He added that the two leaders welcomed the agreement reached between the two sides through sustained dialogue over the last several weeks in diplomatic as well as military channels. He added that both sides noted that special representatives on the India-China boundary question have a critical role to play in its resolution. Mr. Misri also said the two leaders had a view that a stable bilateral relationship will have a positive impact on regional and global peace and prosperity.

During the bilateral meeting with Mr. Modi, the Chinese President said that it is important for both sides to have more communication and cooperation, properly handle the differences and disagreements, and facilitate each other’s pursuit of development aspirations.

Later, Mr.Modi said, India-China relations are important for the people of our countries, and for regional and global peace and stability. He said in a social media post that mutual trust, mutual respect and mutual sensitivity will guide bilateral relations.