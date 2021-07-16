India, China agree to resolve LAC issues

WEB DESK

India’s Foreign Minister S Jaishankar met his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Dushanbe on July 14 and agreed to discuss all outstanding issues regarding tensions on the border at a meeting of military commanders and seek a mutually acceptable solution.

On the sidelines of the SCO Foreign Ministers’ meeting, the two Ministers had a detailed exchange of views on the current situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh and also on other issues related to the overall India-China relations.

Recalling their last meeting in Moscow, in September last year, the External Affairs Minister emphasized the need to follow through on the agreement reached then and complete the disengagement, resolving the remaining issues along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh at the earliest. Dr Jaishankar pointed out to State Councilor that the successful disengagement in the Pangong Lake Area earlier this year had created conditions for resolving the remaining issues. He said, it was expected that the Chinese side would work with us towards this objective.

Dr Jaishankar also recalled that both sides had agreed that a prolongation of the existing situation was not in the interest of either side and it was visibly impacting the relationship in a negative manner. He emphasized that it is therefore, in mutual interest that the two sides work towards early resolution of the remaining issues along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh, while fully abiding by bilateral agreements and protocols.

During the meeting, the two Ministers noted the agreement between both sides in the last meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) on 25th June this year to hold another round of the Meeting of Senior Military Commanders. They agreed that this should be convened at the earliest.

They also agreed that in this meeting, the two sides should discuss all the remaining issues and seek a mutually acceptable solution. Both sides also agreed to remain in touch.