India, China agree to maintain dialogue through military and diplomatic channels

WEB DESK

The 7th round of Senior Commanders meeting of India and China was held in Chushul yesterday. The two sides had a sincere, in-depth and constructive exchange of views on disengagement along the Line of Actual Control in the Western Sector of India-China border areas.

A Joint Press Release said, both sides were of the view that these discussions were positive, constructive and had enhanced understanding of each other’s positions.

Both sides agreed to maintain dialogue and communication through military and diplomatic channels and arrive at a mutually acceptable solution for disengagement as early as possible.

Both sides agreed to earnestly implement the important understandings reached by the leaders of the two countries, not to turn differences into disputes and jointly safeguard peace and tranquillity in the border areas.