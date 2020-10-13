Sharad Pawar objects the language used by Maha Governor, Writes to PM
Notification for 3rd Phase of Bihar Assembly Elections issued
Interview for jobs abolished in 23 States and 8 UTs so far
India, China agree to maintain dialogue through military and diplomatic channels
“Victim Was at Least Entitled To Decent Cremation”: High Court On Hathras Case
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     13 Oct 2020 10:54:48      انڈین آواز

India, China agree to maintain dialogue through military and diplomatic channels

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

The 7th round of Senior Commanders meeting of India and China was held in Chushul yesterday. The two sides had a sincere, in-depth and constructive exchange of views on disengagement along the Line of Actual Control in the Western Sector of India-China border areas.

A Joint Press Release said, both sides were of the view that these discussions were positive, constructive and had enhanced understanding of each other’s positions.

Both sides agreed to maintain dialogue and communication through military and diplomatic channels and arrive at a mutually acceptable solution for disengagement as early as possible.

Both sides agreed to earnestly implement the important understandings reached by the leaders of the two countries, not to turn differences into disputes and jointly safeguard peace and tranquillity in the border areas.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Football: Mohammedan Sporting rout ARA FC 4-1

AMN / Kolkata Mohammedan Sporting (MDSP) outplayed ARA FC 4-1 for their second successive win in the Hero I ...

Muddappa fastest; double for Bharatraj, Rafiq; National Motorcycle Drag Racing Championship

HSB / Chennai Bengaluru’s reigning champion Hemant Muddappa (Mantra Racing) emerged the fastest rider in ...

Indian swimming fraternity welcomes decision to reopen swimming pools

AMN The Indian swimming fraternity has welcomed the decision to reopen swimming pools across the country. Y ...

خبرنامہ

پاکستان میں ٹک ٹاک پر پابندی عائد

tik tok پاکستان ٹیلی کمیونی کیشن اتھارٹی (پی ٹی اے) نے بالآخر ش ...

شہد کی مکھی کا زہر ہزاروں عورتوں کی زندگیاں بچا سکتا ہے

ایک حالیہ تحقیق کے مطابق شہد کی مکھیوں کے ڈنگ میں پایا جانے و ...

‘سشانت سنگھ کو قتل نہیں کیا گیا، یہ خودکشی کا کیس ہے’

WEB DESK سشانت سنگھ راجپوت کی خودکشی کی تفتیش سے متعلق آل انڈیا ...

TECH AWAAZ

Covid 19 induces scientists to work for Fastest Innovations for Survival

From Touchless Soap & Water Dispenser, Mechanical Ventilator to Pioneering E-classroom Software or Low-cos ...

Digital tech companies have responsibility to abide by govt rules: India

WEB DESK India has said it remains open and continues to welcome FDI in the country including in the area o ...

MARQUEE

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

WEB DESK On the International Day for Girls today, an 18-year-old woman from NEW DELHI became the British ...

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

AMN Various tourism activities will restart today after a gap of six months in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!