इंडियन आवाज़     24 Jan 2024 09:38:42      انڈین آواز
India celebrates National Girl Child Day; PM hails indomitable spirit and accomplishments of Girl Child

Published On: By
Image

Staff Reporter

India today celebrated National Girl Child Day today. The day is celebrated every year on 24th January aimed to provide support and opportunities to the girls of the country. It also aims towards promoting awareness about the rights of the girl child and to increase awareness on the importance of girl’s education, and their health and nutrition.

Marking National Girl Child day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today hailed the indomitable spirit and accomplishments of the Girl Child. In a social media post, Mr. Modi said everyone recognises the rich potential of every girl child in all sectors. Prime Minister Modi further added that every girl child is a change-maker who makes the nation and society better. Mr. Modi said that over the last decade, the government has been making many efforts to build a nation where every girl child has the opportunity to learn, grow and thrive.

During the last ten years, the Government has taken several steps to improve the conditions of girls and improve the sex ratio. The government has started several campaigns and programmes to uplift girls including  Save the Girl Child, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, and CBSE Udaan Scheme. Along with, measures have been taken to provide free or subsidized education to girl child, and ensure reservation for women in colleges. To mark National Girl Child day, the Ministry of Women and Child is conducting a five days special campaign this year.

Community sensitization programs like workshops on menstrual hygiene are being held with the distribution of hygiene kits. Special emphasis is being placed on Plantation drives which denote the importance of a Girl child.

