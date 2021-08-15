Priyanka Gandhi accuses Twitter of being cahoots with BJP government
India celebrates 75th year of Independence with patriotic fervour

India is celebrating its 75th year of Independence as ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’. The whole country has been gripped by patriotic fervour. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ from Sabarmati Ashramat Ahmedabad in Gujarat in March 2021 to celebrate 75 years of India’s Independence. The celebrations will continue till August 15, 2023.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the Nation in celebrating this historic 75th Independence Day from the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi tomorrow. He will hoist the National Flag and deliver the customary Address to the Nation. After being hoisted, the Tricolour will receive a ‘Rashtriya Salute’. The Navy Band, consisting of 16 men will play the National Anthem during hoisting of the National Flag and the ‘Rashritya Salute’.

Thirty-two Olympic winners, including javelin thrower Subedar Neeraj Chopra, India’s first ever Gold Medalist in track and field, along with two Sports Authority of India (SAI) officials have been invited to participate in the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort. Around 240 Olympians, support staff and SAI and sports federation officials have also been invited to grace the Gyan Path in front of the Ramparts. In Tokyo, India recorded its best-ever medal haul in the Olympics by bagging a total of seven medals – one Gold, two silver and four bronze.

To honour the Corona warriors who played a vital role in fighting the pandemic, a separate block on the South side of the Rampart has been created. For the first time ever, this year as soon as the National Flag is hoisted by the Prime Minister, flower petals will be showered at the venue. Flowers will be showered by two Mi 17 1V helicopters of the Indian Air Force in Amrut Formation. Captain of the first helicopter will be Wing Commander Baldev Singh Bisht. The second chopper will be commanded by Wing Commander Nikhil Mehrotra. After the showering of flower petals, the Prime Minister will address the Nation. At the conclusion of the speech of the Prime Minister, the NCC cadets will sing the National Anthem. This year five hundred NCC cadets from different schools will be taking part in this festival of National Fervour.

