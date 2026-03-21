India Boosts Gas Supply to Fertilizer Plants; Urea Output Set to Rise 23% Ahead of Kharif Season

Last Updated on March 21, 2026 7:57 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

S. N. Verma | New Delhi

Amid geopolitical uncertainties in West Asia and concerns over global supply chains, the Government of India has rolled out a multi-pronged strategy to ensure adequate fertilizer availability for farmers ahead of the Kharif 2026 sowing season. The initiative combines increased domestic production with proactive global procurement to shield Indian agriculture from international disruptions.

Officials said the move is aimed at maintaining stable fertilizer supplies and preventing shortages during the crucial cropping period when demand for urea and other fertilizers typically surges across the country.

Additional Gas Supply to Boost Urea Production

A key element of the strategy involves enhancing natural gas supply to urea manufacturing plants. Through a successful bidding process conducted by the Empowered Pool Management Committee (EPMC), the government has secured additional gas supplies through global tenders.

The process has resulted in the procurement of 7.31 million metric standard cubic meters per day (MMSCMD) of natural gas on a spot basis. This has increased the total gas supply to domestic urea plants from 32 MMSCMD to 39.31 MMSCMD, representing a 23% increase.

The additional gas is expected to significantly boost fertilizer output. Officials estimate that daily urea production could rise from about 54,500 metric tonnes to nearly 67,000 metric tonnes, marking a similar increase of around 23 percent.

With this enhanced supply, fertilizer plants will now be able to meet about 76% of their average gas requirements, a substantial improvement compared with the earlier level of around 62%.

Stronger Fertilizer Stocks

Alongside the increase in production capacity, the government has also built up substantial fertilizer stocks to ensure smooth availability during the upcoming agricultural season.

According to official data, total urea stocks currently stand at 61.14 lakh metric tonnes (LMT), higher than the 55.22 LMT recorded in March 2025.

Stocks of di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) have shown an even sharper increase. Current inventories have more than doubled to 24.24 LMT, providing a significant buffer ahead of the Kharif sowing season.

Speaking at an inter-ministerial press briefing, Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, said the government had taken timely steps to ensure adequate fertilizer availability.

He noted that global tenders for fertilizer imports had been floated well in advance in anticipation of potential supply disruptions.

According to Jaiswal, the tenders have received strong responses from international suppliers, and a large portion of the ordered shipments is expected to arrive in India by the end of March.

Officials said the government has adopted a diversified sourcing strategy, maintaining diplomatic engagement with multiple fertilizer-exporting countries to avoid dependence on any single supplier.

This approach, combined with increased domestic production and timely procurement, is expected to ensure sufficient fertilizer availability for farmers during the upcoming cropping season.

Analysts say the strategy reflects proactive planning by the government to protect Indian agriculture from global energy and supply-chain shocks, especially at a time when geopolitical tensions have the potential to disrupt commodity markets worldwide.