India becomes the world’s second largest producer of steel

Union Minister of Steel Jyotiraditya Scindia has said that India has made remarkable progress in the steel sector in the last 8 years. He said, the country which was earlier a net importer of the steel has now become a net exporter. The Minister was addressing the Steel Conference of State governments in New Delhi today. Mr. Scindia informed that India has also moved from 4th largest producer of steel to the second largest producer of steel at global scale.

Speaking about the growth of steel consumption in the country, the Steel Minister added that the per capita steel consumption grew from 57.8 kilogram to 78 kilogram, registering a growth of 50 per cent in the last 8 years. In case of installed capacity of steel, the country has moved from 100 million tonnes a year to almost 150 million tonnes. Mr. Jyotiraditya Scindia also informed that the country has registered a tremendous growth in the steel production.

