India beat Australia by 99 runs in 2nd ODI; Take 2-0 lead in 3-match series

Published On: By

AMN

India beat Australia by 99 runs by Duckworth-Lewis (DLS) method in rain-interrupted second ODI of three-match series in Indore on Sunday. Earlier, the target was revised to 317 in 33 overs for Australia in the match.

Put in to bat, the Hosts posted 399 for 5 in stipulated 50 overs, with the help of centuries from Subhaman Gill and Shreyas Iyer and half centuries from KL Rahul and Surya Kumar Yadav. Australia were all out for 217 runs in 28.2 overs. For India, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja took three wickets each.
 
India had defeated Australia by five wickets in Mohali in the first ODI.

