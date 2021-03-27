Tours to Argentina, Germany helped players to be prepared for Olympics; Women’s Hockey Vice Skipper Savita
Democracy murdered in Bihar: Congress
United States, Europe pledge deeper cooperation to counter China
PM Modi to embark on 2-day visit to Bangladesh
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     28 Mar 2021 12:52:08      انڈین آواز

India, Bangladesh sign five MoUs in various fields

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

AMN / DHAKA

Five MoUs were signed between India and Bangladesh in various fields like disaster management, ICT equipment, and sports in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka.

India-Bangladesh Friendship stamps were also released to commemorate the of 50th anniversary of establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations.

Gifting of 109 ambulances from India to bolster health capacity of Bangladesh was also announced.

Spokesperson of the MEA tweeted that the meeting between the Prime Ministers reiterates the highest priority India attaches to Bangladesh.

The two leaders virtually inaugurated several projects during the visit of the Prime Minister Modi to Bangladesh. 

Foundation stone was laid for infrastructure development for power evacuation facilities from the Rooppur Nuclear power plant.

The Bangladesh leg of the Banagabandhu-Bapu Digital Exhibition was inaugurated by the two Prime Ministers. It will be taken to other parts of the world including the UN.

Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Hasina unveiled commemorative stamps of the postal departments of the respective countries on the occasion of the 50 years of Bangladesh India friendship.

Both the leaders also unveiled the foundation stone for the construction of a memorial at Ashuganj honoring the martyrs of Indian armed forces in the 1971 Liberation War of Bangladesh.

India gifted 109 life support ambulances to Bangladesh and also 1.2 million doses of the Covishield vaccine.

Three border haats were also opened along the India-Bangladesh border.

During the visit a number of announcements were made.

A direct passenger train named ‘Mitali Express’ will run between Dhaka and New Jalpaiguri. 

Prime Minister Modi invited 50 young entrepreneurs from Bangladesh to connect with India’s start up ecosystem. 

1000 Subarno Jayanti Scholarships were announced for the Bangladeshi students to study in India at the Undergraduate and postgraduate levels.

A Bangabandhu Chair will be established at Delhi University to facilitate Bangladesh studies. 

Briefing the media about the visit of Prime Minister Modi to Bangladesh, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said that both countries agreed to start a new area of cooperation in the Civil nuclear and space sectors.

Earlier in the day the Prime Minister visited the birthplace of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Tungipara and placed a wreath at his mausoleum to pay tribute to the father of the nation of Bangladesh. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina welcomed him at Tungipara. 

Prime Minister Modi visited the Jeshoreshwari temple in Satkhira. He announced that a cyclone shelter cum community hall will be built at the temple for use by the people. He also visited Orakandi where he was given a community reception. He paid respect at Harimandir in Orakandi and addressed the representatives of the Matua community. He announced upgrading of an existing middle school for girls and setting up of a primary school as well. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

England beat India by six wickets in second ODI in Pune

AMN In Cricket, England beat India by six wickets in the second ODI at the Maharashtra Cricket Association ...

Shooting World Cup: India wins two more gold, Anish misses Olympic quota chance

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Mixed pair Tejaswini Sawant and Sanjeev Rajput and 3 P team of ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

'Ease of Living Index' released Our Correspondent / NEW DELHI Bangalore has emerged as the top perfo ...

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

By Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The month long inaugural online Dance festival ‘Bhaktimay Rouhani Majlis ...

MEDIA

There is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The government has said that there is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media. I ...

Centre approves financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh in death cases of journalists

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Government today said that it has approved financial assistance of 5 lakh ru ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz