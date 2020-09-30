India, Bangladesh PM level virtual summit in December

WEB DESK

India and Bangladesh held the 6th round of the Joint Consultative Commission meeting Tuesday. The virtual meeting was Co-chaired by the External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar and the Foreign Minister of Bangladesh Dr. A.K. Abdul Momen.

External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar announced that a summit level meeting between the Prime Ministers of India and Bangladesh will be held in December this year. After the conclusion of the Joint Consultative Commission meeting, Dr. S. Jaishankar said in a tweet that India and Bangladesh reviewed the expanding connectivity in road, rail, inland waterways and ports.

They also agreed to expedite progress in ongoing projects. Both sides agreed to take forward the cooperation in the energy sector, including the third party projects.

Dr. S. Jaishankar announced that India will release a commemorative stamp on 16 December this year on the birth centenary of Bangabandhu. He appreciated the gesture of Bangladesh in releasing a commemorative stamp on Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of the 150th year of his birth anniversary. He also announced the setting up of ‘Bangabandhu-Bapu Digital Museum’ to commemorate the 150 years of Mahatma and the historic Mujib barsho. During the JCC meeting the early return to normalcy in trade and travel affected by COVID-19 was discussed. Dr. Jaishankar said that the meeting addressed specific concerns of both sides on economic and commercial issues.