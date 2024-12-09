India Bangladesh hold Foreign Secretary level meeting under framework of Foreign Office Consultation

AMN / DHAKA

The Foreign Office Consultation (FOC) between Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Jashim Uddin held today at the State Guest House Padma here. This marks the first high-level official meeting between India and Bangladesh post political changeover in Bangladesh on August 5, this year.

Following the meeting, the foreign secretary is scheduled to attend a luncheon and hold a courtesy call with the Foreign Affairs Adviser of Bangladesh Md Touhid Hossain.

Earlier, upon his arrival in Dhaka, Misri was welcomed by Bangladesh Foreign Ministry’s Director General (South Asia Division) Ishrat Jahan while Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma was present. This is Misri’s first visit to Bangladesh as the Indian Foreign Secretary.

The FOC led by the Foreign Secretaries is a structured engagement between Bangladesh and India. The last annual FOC was held in New Delhi on November 24, 2023.