India at UN says New Delhi is committed to support two-state solution in Israel-Hamas conflict

India has reiterated its stance on the Israel-Hamas war and stated that India is committed to supporting a two-state solution. India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ruchira Kamboj stated that the trigger of the conflict was the terror attacks in Israel on October 7 last year and those attacks require unequivocal condemnation.

Delivering an address at the UN General Assembly Meeting, she said India is committed to supporting a two-state solution where the Palestinian people are able to live freely in an independent country, with due regard to the security needs of Israel. Ms Kamboj said that India’s position on the conflict has been clear and has been stated on several occasions. She added, that only a two-state solution, achieved through direct and meaningful negotiations between both sides on final status issues, will deliver an enduring peace. She urged for immediate de-escalation, abstaining from violence, the release of all hostages, avoiding provocative and escalatory actions, and working towards creating conditions for an early resumption of direct peace negotiations. Ms Kamboj said international law and international humanitarian law must be respected under all circumstances. She called for humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza to be scaled up immediately to avert a further deterioration in the situation.