India and US agree to further India-US economic cooperation through mutual dialogue and discussion

AMN/ WEB DESK

India and US have agreed to further India-US economic cooperation on the basis of shared objectives and resolve pending legacy issues through mutual dialogue and discussion. Indian Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal had a very productive discussion with the United States Trade Representative (USTR), Ambassador Katherine Tai, over a video call.

Mr Goyal congratulated Katherine Tai on her appointment as USTR. Mr Goyal said that both sides discussed a range of issues and agreed to strengthen the India-US trade and investment relationship.

They also agreed to strengthen the India- US Trade Policy Forum (TPF) and to convene the next Ministerial-level meeting of the forum in 2021.