Covaxin 81% Effective in preventing Covid, Claims Bharat Biotech
Govt terms media Report on NIOS as a report with distorted facts
S. Jaishankar to visit in Bangladesh march 4
President Kovind receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     05 Mar 2021 10:35:29      انڈین آواز

India and Sweden can further enhance ties in different fields, PM Modi tells his Swedish counterpart Stefan Löfven

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Photo MEA

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that India and Sweden can further improve their relationship in innovation, technology, investment, startups and research.

He said that India’s culture has always stressed importance on living in harmony with nature. He said, the country is moving ahead on its commitments made under the Paris Agreement.

Holding a virtual summit with his Swedish counterpart Stefan Löfven today, Mr. Modi said, during COVID -19 pandemic, we realized the importance of cooperation at both regional and global level. He added that India has provided medicines and other essentials to over 150 countries while the world was fighting the pandemic.

The Prime Minister said, till now, India has delivered Made In India vaccines to nearly 50 countries across the globe.
The Prime Minister also said, Smart cities, water treatment, waste management, circular economy, smart grids, e-mobility, digital transformation and several other sectors have potential where the two countries can deepen the partnership.

Swedish PM in a statement said that he had an Excellent, productive virtual Sweden-India Summit with PM Nrendra Modi.
“Launched joint projects on innovation, climate & health cooperation to fight the pandemic & build back stronger, greener & more equal societies. Discussed regional affairs & efforts to strengthen multilateralism” he said in a tweet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Hockey Women: India end Germany tour with 1-2 defeat

Dusseldorf, 4 March India Women's hockey team  suffered their fourth successive defeat  as they went dow ...

Table Tennis; Mixed luck for India, Sharath wins, Sathiyan bows out of the WTT Contender

ACHANTA SHARATH KAMAL Harpal Singh Bedi It was day of mixed luck for Indian paddlers as Achanta Sharath ...

خبرنامہ

آتم نربھر بھارت ایک قومی جذبہ ہے نہ کہ صرف ایک اقتصادی مہم: وزیر اعظم مودی

WEB DESK جناب مودی نے زور دے کر کہا کہ آتم نربھر بھارت ایک قومی ...

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کووڈ ٹیکہ لگوایا

WEB DESK وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے آج نئی دلّی کے ایمس میں کووڈ-ا ...

کووڈ 19 ٹیکہ کاری مہم کا دوسرا مرحلہ شروع،بزرگ شہریوں کی ٹیکہ کاری

WEB DESK کووڈ-اُنیس سے بچاﺅ کیلئے ٹیکہ کاری کی ملک گیر مہم‘ جس ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

'Ease of Living Index' released Our Correspondent / NEW DELHI Bangalore has emerged as the top perfo ...

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

By Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The month long inaugural online Dance festival ‘Bhaktimay Rouhani Majlis ...

MEDIA

Jaideep Bhatnagar takes over as Principal DG, PIB

Staff Reporter Mr. Jaideep Bhatnagar, an Officer of the Indian Information Service of 1986 Batch today took ...

Former president of INS and Chairman of UNI Tuhin Kanti Ghosh is dead

WEB DESK Former president of the Indian Newspaper Society (1987-88) and Chairman of UNI (1984-86), Tuhin Ka ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz