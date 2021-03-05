India and Sweden can further enhance ties in different fields, PM Modi tells his Swedish counterpart Stefan Löfven

Photo MEA

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that India and Sweden can further improve their relationship in innovation, technology, investment, startups and research.

He said that India’s culture has always stressed importance on living in harmony with nature. He said, the country is moving ahead on its commitments made under the Paris Agreement.

Holding a virtual summit with his Swedish counterpart Stefan Löfven today, Mr. Modi said, during COVID -19 pandemic, we realized the importance of cooperation at both regional and global level. He added that India has provided medicines and other essentials to over 150 countries while the world was fighting the pandemic.

The Prime Minister said, till now, India has delivered Made In India vaccines to nearly 50 countries across the globe.

The Prime Minister also said, Smart cities, water treatment, waste management, circular economy, smart grids, e-mobility, digital transformation and several other sectors have potential where the two countries can deepen the partnership.

Swedish PM in a statement said that he had an Excellent, productive virtual Sweden-India Summit with PM Nrendra Modi.

“Launched joint projects on innovation, climate & health cooperation to fight the pandemic & build back stronger, greener & more equal societies. Discussed regional affairs & efforts to strengthen multilateralism” he said in a tweet.