India and France establish ‘Special Global Strategic Partnership’

PM Modi and President Emmanuel Macron finalise the Partnersip

AMN / NEWS DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the establishment of a ‘Special Global Strategic Partnership’ with France. Delivering a joint statement with French President Emmanuel Macron at Mumbai’s Lok Bhavan, he asserted that this partnership is not only strategic but also one for global stability and prosperity amidst today’s unstable global situation. Mr Modi stated that relations between India and France are very special, with France being one of India’s oldest strategic partners.

Both leaders virtually inaugurated the H-125 helicopter final assembly line at Vemagal in Karnataka, set up by Tata Advanced Systems in partnership with Airbus. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and France’s Minister of the Armed Forces and Veterans Affairs, Catherine Vautrin, were present at the site. Hailing this facility as a symbol of deep ties between the two countries, Mr Modi expressed confidence that these helicopters, manufactured in India in collaboration with France, will be the first aircraft to fly as high as Mt Everest and will be exported worldwide.

Prime Minister Modi asserted that the India-France partnership knows no boundaries, as it can reach from the deep oceans to the tallest mountains. He remarked that the year 2026 is a turning point in Indo-European relations and expressed confidence that the recent Free Trade Agreement between the two entities will accelerate ties between India and France. He informed that both countries are entering into an agreement to eliminate double taxation, which will boost bilateral trade, investment and mobility, terming this the ‘Roadmap of Shared Prosperity’.

Mr Modi stated that with the launch of the India-France Year of Innovation, both countries will convert the strategic partnership into a ‘Partnership of People’, aimed at strengthening people-to-people ties and connecting industry and innovators in sectors such as defence, clean energy, space and emerging technologies. He added that both countries are working to deepen cooperation in critical minerals, biotechnology and advanced materials.

Speaking on the occasion, French President Emmanuel Macron asserted that bilateral relations between India and France are based on trust, openness and shared aspirations and stated that France wants to be India’s trusted ally. He noted that both nations share a common vision in sectors including space, aeronautics, railways, solar energy, infrastructure, creative industries and technology, and expressed the vision of working together.

He expressed confidence that India and France have much to offer the world. He welcomed the India-EU Free Trade Agreement. Adding that India is the President of BRICS this year, whereas France is the President of the G7, President Macron underlined the importance of a shared vision on various bilateral and global issues. Minister of External Affairs Dr S. Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and members of the Indian and French delegations were present on the occasion.

Later, both leaders also inaugurated the India-France Innovation Forum in Mumbai. Addressing the gathering, Prime Minister Modi described the India-France Year of Innovation not merely as a celebration, but as a shared commitment to innovate and lead. He informed that France has set a target of welcoming 30,000 students by the year 2030.

Mr Modi stated that when India’s speed and skills combine with France’s strengths, new pathways will be created for the world. Terming 2026 a special year for India-France relations, Mr Modi invited leaders, CEOs and investors to invest in India and help create a future where technology serves humanity and progress is inclusive.

Addressing the gathering, President Macron emphasised that the two nations are no longer just trading goods but also trading ideas. He announced new incentives for Indian tech talent and start-ups to collaborate with their French counterparts, particularly in green technology and space. Business leaders, start-ups, researchers and other innovators from both countries were present on the occasion.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi and French President Macron held bilateral and delegation-level talks at Lok Bhavan in Mumbai. The two leaders discussed strategic cooperation between India and France across key sectors, including defence, security, trade and cultural exchange.

The French President paid tribute to the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack at the historic Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai, reaffirming solidarity with India in the fight against terrorism. In a message on social media platform, President Macron said France stands with India in the face of terrorism, unity and determination, extending support to the families and loved ones of the victims. President Macron also interacted with prominent personalities from Indian cinema, highlighting the cultural ties between the two nations.

French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Mumbai early this morning on a three-day official visit to India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to participate in the AI Impact Summit.