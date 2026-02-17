Health Minister Nadda launches Strategy for AI in Healthcare at India AI Impact Summit

Last Updated on February 17, 2026 11:03 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Staff Reporter

The 2nd Day of the AI Impact Summit included panel discussions on themes like AI for Social Good and Global South collaboration, AI governance, ethics and regulatory frameworks, and Data Healthcare innovation with AI and Economic productivity and deployment in industry.

During the summit, Minister of Health and Family Welfare Jagat Prakash Nadda launched the Strategy for AI in Healthcare for India-SAHI and the Benchmark Open Data Platform in Health AI-BODH.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Nadda said that India is taking a giant leap in Health Tech through AI. He said SAHI is a national roadmap for AI in healthcare, which ensures an ethical, responsible, and people-centric approach, whereas BODH fills a crucial gap in testing and validating AI solutions deployed in the field.

Speaking at the session titled Scaling Impact from India’s Sovereign AI, CEO OF INDIA AI MISSION, Abhishek Singh, highlighted India’s growing progress in powering AI computing with green energy, attracting global interest, and offering data centre capacity at competitive costs.

The AI Impact Summit is the first-ever global AI summit to be hosted in the Global South. World leaders from twenty nations are attending the event. Over a hundred countries have been invited to the Summit, and more than 2 lakh people have registered online.