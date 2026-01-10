The Indian Awaaz

India and Fiji discuss ongoing cooperation in agriculture sector

Jan 10, 2026

India and Fiji discuss ongoing cooperation in agriculture sector

India and Fiji today discussed ongoing cooperation and outlined future areas of collaboration in the agriculture sector. In this regard, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan held a bilateral meeting with Fijian Minister for Agriculture and Waterways Tomasi Tunabuna in New Delhi. Speaking at the meeting, the Minister underscored that both countries recognise the significance of agriculture and food security as key areas for bilateral cooperation.

Mr Chouhan highlighted India’s historical relations with Fiji based on mutual respect, cooperation and strong cultural and people-to-people ties. The two sides have agreed to establish a Joint Working Group to advance cooperation.

Further, the Ministers also discussed collaboration in key areas including student exchanges, training and capacity-building programmes, and technology sharing covering small-scale machinery, and digital agriculture tools. The discussions also focused on strengthening research infrastructure, genetic exchange initiatives and knowledge sharing on reducing food loss and waste.

