India and China to hold 9th round of senior military level talks near LAC

India and China will hold the ninth round of military talks today to defuse the border standoff in eastern Ladakh. The corps commander-level talks will be held at Moldo on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control.

The latest round of talks will take place after more than two months. The last time, two sides had met to resolve the issue was in November 2020.

Indian and Chinese troops have been locked in a face-off at multiple points – the Pangong Lake, Hot Springs and the Depsang Plains – since May last year.

Eight rounds of military talks so far have failed to find a breakthrough.