FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     10 Sep 2022 04:14:12      انڈین آواز

India and China ready to resolve remaining issues along LAC

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

India and China have mutually agreed to take the talks forward and resolve the remaining issues along Line of Actual Control (LAC) and restore peace and tranquility in the border areas after both sides started the disengagement process at Gogra-Hot Springs (PP-15) area on Thursday.

Commenting on the disengagement announcement by both sides, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said that beginning of the disengagement at Gogra-Hot Springs (PP-15) area is a positive development that is conducive to peace and tranquility along the border.

She added that China is committed to properly handling relevant issues through communication and dialogue. Ms. Mao Ning further said that the agreement was the outcome of multiple rounds of talks between both military and diplomatic levels and is conducive to peace and tranquility along border areas.

She expressed hope that this will help to facilitate the sound and steady development of bilateral relations. India has consistently maintained that peace and tranquility along the LAC were important for the overall development of bilateral ties.

As per the agreement, the two sides have decided to cease forward deployments in this area in a phased, coordinated, and verified manner, resulting in the return of the troops of both sides to their respective areas. It has been agreed that all temporary structures and other allied infrastructure created in the area by both sides will be dismantled and mutually verified. The landforms in the area will be restored to the ‘pre-stand-off period’ by both sides. The agreement ensures that the LAC in this area will be strictly observed and respected by both sides and that there will be no unilateral change in status quo.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Asia Cup: Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 5 wickets in last Super Four stage match

In Asia Cup T20 cricket, Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan by 5 wickets in the last Super Four stage match at Dubai ...

 Golf ;Yuvraj Sandhu fires 7-under 65 to be the sole leader after third round at J&K Open 

Harpal Singh Bedi  Jammu, 9 September :   Chandigarh based Yuvraj Sandhu fired super se ...

Groupings in  World Cup  are  always difficult; Indian Hockey Coach Graham Reid

Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi 09 September: Chief  Coach Graham Reid  on Friday admitted ...

خبرنامہ

ایمازون ہندوستان میں پاکستانی ‘روح افزا’کی فروخت بند کرے، دہلی ہائی کورٹ

جاوید اختر دہلی ہائی کورٹ نے ایمازون کو پاکستان میں تیارکر ...

پاکستان میں سیلاب: اقوامِ متحدہ نے 16 کروڑ ڈالر ہنگامی امداد کی اپیل کر دی

WEB DESK اقوامِ متحدہ نے پاکستان میں سیلاب کی تباہ کاریوں سے نم ...

نوئیڈا میں چالیس منزلہ ٹوئین ٹاور کو، تعمیراتی قوانین کی خلاف ورزی کی وجہ سے منہدم کر دیا گیا

سپریم کورٹ کی ہدایت کے بعد اتر پردیش کے گوتم بدھ نگر ضلع میں آ ...

MARQUEE

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

AMN / NEW DELHI Government has made free entry for the visitors and tourists to all its protected monuments ...

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

@Powered By: Logicsart