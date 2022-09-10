India and China ready to resolve remaining issues along LAC

AMN / WEB DESK

India and China have mutually agreed to take the talks forward and resolve the remaining issues along Line of Actual Control (LAC) and restore peace and tranquility in the border areas after both sides started the disengagement process at Gogra-Hot Springs (PP-15) area on Thursday.

Commenting on the disengagement announcement by both sides, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said that beginning of the disengagement at Gogra-Hot Springs (PP-15) area is a positive development that is conducive to peace and tranquility along the border.

She added that China is committed to properly handling relevant issues through communication and dialogue. Ms. Mao Ning further said that the agreement was the outcome of multiple rounds of talks between both military and diplomatic levels and is conducive to peace and tranquility along border areas.

She expressed hope that this will help to facilitate the sound and steady development of bilateral relations. India has consistently maintained that peace and tranquility along the LAC were important for the overall development of bilateral ties.

As per the agreement, the two sides have decided to cease forward deployments in this area in a phased, coordinated, and verified manner, resulting in the return of the troops of both sides to their respective areas. It has been agreed that all temporary structures and other allied infrastructure created in the area by both sides will be dismantled and mutually verified. The landforms in the area will be restored to the ‘pre-stand-off period’ by both sides. The agreement ensures that the LAC in this area will be strictly observed and respected by both sides and that there will be no unilateral change in status quo.