India and Brazil exchange 15 agreements widening areas of cooperation

India and Brazil on Saturday inked 15 agreements to boost cooperation in a wide range of areas like trade and investment, oil and gas, cyber security and information technology. The agreements were exchanged after talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and visiting Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro.

In his statement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said an action plan has been finalised to further expand ties between the two strategic partners. He said Mr Bolsonaro’s visit to India has opened a new chapter in bilateral ties between the two countries.

Calling Brazil a valuable partner in India’s economic growth, the Prime Minister also said both the countries are together on various global issues despite geographical distance.

The Brazilian President in his statement said the two countries have further consolidated already strong ties by signing 15 agreements providing for cooperation in a range of areas.

The visiting dignitary was accorded a ceremonial welcome in the Rashtrapati Bhawan this morning. Mr Bolsonaro will meet President Ram Nath Kovind who will host a banquet in his honour on Saturday evening.

