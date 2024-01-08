इंडियन आवाज़     08 Jan 2024 10:50:39      انڈین آواز

India aims to extend medical facilities to world: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

Sudhir Kumar / New Delhi

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya today said that India aims to extend medical facilities to the world through the ‘Heal in India, Heal by India’ initiative.

Speaking at the inauguration of new health facilities in central government hospitals in New Delhi, Dr. Mandaviya said that India’s medical and healthcare services extend beyond borders and are grounded in the philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. Dr. Mandaviya said that through schemes like Ayushman Bharat, massive strides are being made to foster equality in healthcare services.

Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurated the accident and emergency ward in Lady Hardinage Medical college. He inaugurated a sports injury center at Safdarjung Hospital via video conferencing. New hostel blocks and an academic block was also inaugurated by Dr. Mandaviya at Rajkumari Amrit Kaur College of Nursing and Ram Manohar Lohia hospital in New Delhi.
 
Dr. Mandaviya called upon doctors to have a wellness approach towards deferring ailments and diseases. The Minister said that the number of MBBS, PG and Nursing seats have increased at an unprecedented rate in a span of less than 10 years. He further added that the goal of the government is to work holistically in the health sector with synergy between preventive healthcare and modern medical facilities.

