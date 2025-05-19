India aims to become food basket of the world: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that a nationwide campaign, Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan, will be launched from the 29th of this month and will continue until the 12th of June. The campaign aims to create awareness among farmers about modern technology and new seed varieties. Addressing a press conference in New Delhi today, Mr Chouhan said, the campaign will run in 723 districts across the country and reach nearly 1.5 crore farmers. He said, a team of scientists will visit nearly 65 thousand villages to train farmers in practical and scientific farming techniques. Each team will have three meetings at the district level every day.

(Byte – Shivraj Singh Chouhan)

Mr Chouhan said, Agriculture remains the backbone of the Indian economy, providing livelihood to nearly half the population and forming the foundation of the country’s food security. He added that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a transformative campaign is being run to build Viksit Bharat and at the heart of this mission lies the goal of Viksit Krishi, Viksit Kheti, Samruddh Kisan. Mr Chouhan said, in 2023-24, total food grain production was approximately one thousand 557 lakh tonnes, which increased to around one thousand 664 lakh tonnes in 2024-25. He said, the production of food grains is steadily increasing in the country.