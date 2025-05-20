Bihar showcases agri-food strength at International Buyer-Seller Meet 2025 in Patna

Bihar took centre stage in India’s agri-food export push as the International Buyer-Seller Meet (IBSM) 2025 commenced in Patna on Monday. Organised by the Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI) in collaboration with APEDA, TPCI, and the Government of Bihar, the two-day event aims to boost food exports, facilitate global trade linkages, and unlock the state’s rich agricultural potential.

The inaugural session was graced by Union Minister of Food Processing Industries Chirag Paswan, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha, Industries Minister Nitish Mishra, and senior officials from MoFPI, APEDA, TPCI, and the Bihar government.

With participation from 70 international buyers representing 20 countries, including six global retail chains, along with 50 domestic and 20 institutional buyers, the meet is expected to generate strong procurement momentum through 400+ curated B2B meetings. Products such as rice, spices, makhana, and fruits are in focus, with global players like LuLu Group (UAE), SARTAJ (Japan), Datar & Sons (UAE) and Global Foods Trading (Germany) showing strong sourcing interest.

In his keynote address, Union Minister Chirag Paswan described the meet as a “turning point for rural prosperity” and reiterated the Government’s commitment to making Bihar a hub in India’s journey towards ‘Viksit Bharat @2047’. He noted, “We envision Bihar’s youth becoming job creators, not job seekers. The government will fully facilitate every investor.”

Highlighting Bihar’s ancient legacy and agricultural strengths, the Minister revealed that in FY 2024–25 alone, 10,270 loans worth ₹624.42 crore were sanctioned under the PMFME Scheme in Bihar—the highest among all Indian states. He also emphasized the upcoming NIFTEM institute in Bihar, calling it a future centre of innovation and research in food technology.

The event also witnessed the launch of a strategic report titled “Strategies to Boost India’s Makhana Exports”, reaffirming Bihar’s global leadership in this GI-tagged product.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha underlined food processing as the best way to double farmers’ income, while Industries Minister Nitish Mishra spoke about the Muzaffarpur Mega Food Park and rapid land allotment through Bihar’s Single Window Clearance System. APEDA Chairman Abhishek Dev emphasized that efforts like Tracenet 2.0 will enhance traceability and export readiness of Indian produce.

So far, 12 companies have confirmed long-term procurement commitments across rice, pulses, spices, fruits, vegetables, and makhana, marking a major milestone in Bihar’s export journey.

The IBSM 2025 also includes exhibitions, technical sessions, and investment discussions to catalyse partnerships and promote Bihar’s food processing ecosystem. The meet sets the stage for the state’s emergence as a key contributor to India’s agri-export ambitions.

Finally, the Union Minister invited stakeholders to World Food India 2025, MoFPI’s flagship global event, which will further showcase India’s and Bihar’s growing footprint in global food markets.