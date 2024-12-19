The Indian Awaaz

Income Tax Dept Collects ₹19.21 Lakh Crore in FY 2024-25, 20% Growth Over Last Year

Dec 19, 2024

The Income Tax Department has collected over 19 lakh 21 thousand crore rupees as direct tax for the financial year 2024-25 till yesterday. It is a 20.32 percent higher growth as compared to the financial year 2023-2024 during the same period. The collection includes corporate tax of over nine lakh 24 thousand crore rupees and noncorporate tax of nine lakh 53 thousand crore rupees.

The department has also issued refunds of over three lakh 38 thousand crore rupees till yesterday. The net direct tax collection has recorded a significant growth of over 16 percent, amounting to more than 15 lakh 82 thousand crore rupees.

