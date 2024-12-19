The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Annual fund flow to farm sector jumps nearly 6-fold in 10 years

Dec 19, 2024

The Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare has witnessed a six-fold increase in budget allocation from nearly 21 thousand crore rupees during 2013-14 to 1 lakh, 22 thousand crore rupees in 2024-25. In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Ram Nath Thakur said that the major schemes being implemented for farmers’ welfare include the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN), Pradhan Mantri Kisan Maandhan Yojana (PM-KMY), Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), and the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund.

He further stated that the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has released a compilation of success stories of 75,000 farmers who have more than doubled their income through the convergence of schemes being operated by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare and allied ministries.

The minister explained that farming, being a State Subject, requires State Governments to take appropriate measures for the development of agriculture. However, the Government of India supports these efforts through appropriate policy measures, budgetary allocation, and various schemes.

Related Post

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Leather industry must become quality conscious to achieve global competitiveness: Goyal

Dec 19, 2024
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Income Tax Dept Collects ₹19.21 Lakh Crore in FY 2024-25, 20% Growth Over Last Year

Dec 19, 2024
BUSINESS AWAAZ

SEBI tightens norms for investment advisors in proposed amendments

Dec 18, 2024

You missed

URDU SECTION

*بنگلہ دیش کے تبلیغی اجتماع میں خون ریز لڑائی

19 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Leather industry must become quality conscious to achieve global competitiveness: Goyal

19 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Annual fund flow to farm sector jumps nearly 6-fold in 10 years

19 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
REGIONAL AWAAZ

EC holds meeting to Review Poll Preparedness for Delhi Assembly Elections

19 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment