In Bangladesh, trial begins against Dr Yunus for labour law violation case

AMN/ WEB DESK

In Bangladesh, trial has begun against four people, including Nobel Laureate and Grameen Telecom Chairman Dr Muhammad Yunus, in a labour law violation case.

After appeals were rejected in the High Court and the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court of Bangladesh, the trial began today at the Labour Court in Dhaka with recording of testimony.

According to the case documents, a team of the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments(DIFE) went on an inspection to the Grameen Telecom and found the violations of labour laws like not regularizing 101 staff, not establishing a welfare fund for the labourers, among others.

The other three accused in the case are– Grameen Telecom Managing Director Ashraful Hasan, Board Directors Nurjahan Begum and Md Shahjahan.