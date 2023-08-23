इंडियन आवाज़     23 Aug 2023 10:54:27      انڈین آواز

Eighteen bodies found in a forest in northern Greece wildfires

Published On:

AMN/ WEB DESK

Eighteen bodies were found in a remote village in northern Greece today where wildfires have been raging for days. Greek media said, the bodies found in the south of Avantas village, were thought to be of migrants.

The broader Evros region is a popular route for migrants crossing from Turkey into Greece. The Country is reeling under severe conditions and several parts are on high alert as extreme temperatures and high winds threaten to trigger more devastating wildfires.

Currently enduring the longest heatwave in history, Greece is battling with temperatures predicted to reach a staggering 50-year high.

Extreme fire risk warnings have been issued for several regions in southern Greece, including around Athens. Earlier commenting on the causes of the fires, Vassilis Kikilias, the Greek minister of the climate crisis and civil protection had told the media that the majority of the fires were ignited by human hand, either by criminal negligence or intent. Greece has been among the worst-affected Mediterranean countries by climate change, which has caused severe drought and massive wildfires in recent months.

