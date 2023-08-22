इंडियन आवाज़     22 Aug 2023 03:05:27      انڈین آواز
US: Storm Hilary California, warning of further danger as it heads to Nevada and Oregon

Storm Hilary that hit California has toned down, but, left floods, downed trees, and mud behind in the state. Although, damage done by the rare tropical storm is less than feared, however, experts have warned of further danger as it heads to Nevada and Oregon. 

Vast areas of the south-west US are reeling after Tropical Storm Hilary pummeled the region with historic amounts of rain and strong winds, even after it weakened on its path northward. In California, the tempest moreover cleared by Monday afternoon, and officials said that damage had been less severe than feared. According to the National Weather Service, the risk still remains, including further rainfall and mudslides. The storm is advancing north across Nevada and towards Idaho, where flood threat was highest across much of south-eastern Oregon into the west-central mountains of Idaho.

