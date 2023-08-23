इंडियन आवाज़     23 Aug 2023 05:03:09      انڈین آواز

PM Modi addresses BRICS Business meet in Johannesburg

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that India will be the growth engine of the world in the coming years and will soon be a five trillion dollar economy.

In his address at the  BRICS Business Forum Leaders’ Dialogue in Johannesburg, South Africa, the Prime Minister said, despite economic turmoil in the global economy, India today remains the world’s fastest-growing major economy.

Speaking about the reforms undertaken in various sectors, the Prime Minister said that the reforms made in a mission mode by the government of India has resulted in enhancing the ease of doing business. He highlighted that the government is specially focused on public service delivery and good governance.  

Mr. Modi informed that the DBT scheme has enhanced transparency in service delivery and reduced corruption.  

Throwing light on Digital Transactions, Prime Minister Modi said, today in India Unified Payment Interface, UPI is used at all levels from street vendors to big shopping malls.

Prime Minister Modi noted that Covid had highlighted the importance of resilient and inclusive supply chains, and emphasized the importance of mutual trust and transparency for this. He also stressed that together BRICS can contribute significantly to global welfare, particularly of the Global South. The Prime Minister also invited BRICS business leaders to participate in India’s developmental journey.

Today, Prime Minister Modi will participate in the plenary sessions of the BRICS summit and attend the Banquet Dinner hosted by the  President of South Africa  Cyril Ramaphosa.

The three-day BRICS Summit is being held in Johannesburg under the Chairmanship of South Africa. Mr. Modi is participating in BRICS-Africa Outreach and BRICS Plus Dialogue event that is being held as part of the BRICS Summit activities

