FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     21 Mar 2022 11:37:32      انڈین آواز

Imran Khan praises India’s foreign policy, says it’s for betterment of people

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has praised India’s foreign policy for being independent and said it is for the betterment of its people. Addressing a rally in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan Prime Minister said, he salutes India for maintaining an independent foreign policy. Khan said, India, which is a part of Quad, is importing oil from Russia despite American sanctions. He said, India is a member of Quad alliance, with the United States as one of its members, but India still calls itself neutral. Imran Khan said, India is importing oil from Russia, which is facing sanctions. This is because India’s foreign policy is for its people, Pakistan Prime Minister said.

Imran Khan’s remark comes even as he faces the threat of being unseated from power as several lawmakers from the ruling party withdrew their support for the Pakistan PM ahead of a no-confidence vote. Around 100 lawmakers from two opposition parties — the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) have submitted a no-confidence motion before the National Assembly Secretariat on March 8, alleging that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government led by Khan is responsible for the economic crisis and the spiraling inflation in the country.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Jehan Daruvala commences  F2 campaign with podium finish

Harpal Singh Bedi  Jehan Daruvala commenced his  campaign for the Formula 2 title with a second-placed fi ...

Mandeep Singh’s goal helps India record  dramatic 4-3 win over Argentina in FIH Hockey Pro League

Harpal Singh Bedi Bhubaneswar , 20 March : Amid nerve wrecking tension and high drama  Mandeep Si ...

BOXING: BFI names 5- member women’s squad for Asian Games

Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi, March 14: Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain and 2019 Asian ...

خبرنامہ

حکومت یوکرین میں پھنسے ہوئے بھارتی شہریوں کو واپس لانے کیلئے دن رات کام کر رہی ہے: وزیر اعظم

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ سرکار جنگ سے تباہ حال یوکری ...

اب تک 12,000 ہندوستانی شہری یوکرین چھوڑ چکے ہیں: حکومت

اسٹاف رپورٹر/ نئی دہلی ہندوستان کے سکریٹری خارجہ ہرش وردھن ...

وزیر اعظم مودی نے یوکرین کی صورتحال کے بارے میں اعلیٰ سطح کی میٹنگ کی صدارت کی

اب تک 12,000 ہندوستانی شہری یوکرین چھوڑ چکے ہیں: حکومت AMN و ...

MARQUEE

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

A family tests the water at Pyynikki Beach, just a short walk from downtown Tampere. Photo: Laura Vanzo/Visit ...

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Vinit Wahi Every old city has tales to impress, uniqueness to wonder and spirit to live. Some 900 kms from ...

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Sharma said he wanted to be a Pilot but he could not fulfil his dream due to poverty. Then he decided to give ...

@Powered By: Logicsart