Imran Khan praises India’s foreign policy, says it’s for betterment of people

WEB DESK

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has praised India’s foreign policy for being independent and said it is for the betterment of its people. Addressing a rally in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan Prime Minister said, he salutes India for maintaining an independent foreign policy. Khan said, India, which is a part of Quad, is importing oil from Russia despite American sanctions. He said, India is a member of Quad alliance, with the United States as one of its members, but India still calls itself neutral. Imran Khan said, India is importing oil from Russia, which is facing sanctions. This is because India’s foreign policy is for its people, Pakistan Prime Minister said.

Imran Khan’s remark comes even as he faces the threat of being unseated from power as several lawmakers from the ruling party withdrew their support for the Pakistan PM ahead of a no-confidence vote. Around 100 lawmakers from two opposition parties — the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) have submitted a no-confidence motion before the National Assembly Secretariat on March 8, alleging that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government led by Khan is responsible for the economic crisis and the spiraling inflation in the country.