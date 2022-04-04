FreeCurrencyRates.com

Imran Khan de-notified as prime minister of Pakistan

But he will not be able to make decisions that an elected PM can make

PTI Chairman Imran Khan has been de-notified as the prime minister of Pakistan, a statement from the Cabinet Division said Sunday after the dissolution of the National Assembly.

However, under Article 224 of the Constitution of Pakistan — once a notification is issued — Imran Khan will continue as the prime minister for 15 days till the appointment of a caretaker prime minister.

Taking to Twitter, President Arif Alvi also announced that Imran Khan will continue to serve as the premier for the time being.

“Mr. Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi, shall continue as Prime Minister till the appointment of caretaker Prime Minister under Article 224 A (4) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan,” he wrote.

Despite being the prime minister for selected days, he will not be empowered to make decisions that an elected head of the government can make.

“Consequent upon dissolution of the National Assembly by the president of Pakistan, in terms of Article 58(1) read with Article 48(1) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, vide Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs’ SRO No. 487(1)/2022, dated 3rd April, 2022, Mr Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi ceased to hold the Office of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, with immediate effect,” said the notification from the Cabinet Division.

The de-notification of Imran Khan comes hours after ex-deputy speaker of the NA Qasim Suri abruptly dismissed the no-confidence motion against the PTI chairman and termed it “unconstitutional”, saying that it was backed by “foreign powers”.

